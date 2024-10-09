Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $34,389,605.25 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $2,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $6,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.