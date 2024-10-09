Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,031,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 88,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 166,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.