Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,620,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

