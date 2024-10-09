Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHX opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

