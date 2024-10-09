Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after buying an additional 301,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,741,000.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

