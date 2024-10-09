Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

SFNC stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

