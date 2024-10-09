SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $24.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,811.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,626,000 after acquiring an additional 674,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.