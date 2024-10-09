Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 17,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 335% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,040 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Canadian Solar's quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

