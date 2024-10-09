StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.