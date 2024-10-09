StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOPS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.