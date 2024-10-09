StockNews.com Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 43,506 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

