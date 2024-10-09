Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,381,000 after buying an additional 313,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,917,000 after acquiring an additional 727,649 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,131,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,599,000 after purchasing an additional 492,312 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.