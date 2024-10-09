Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

