The First of Long Island Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.1 %

FLIC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

