The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $4.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $42,383.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,930.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.79. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.