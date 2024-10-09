Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 25th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

