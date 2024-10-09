TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 154.59, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

