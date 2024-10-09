Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $577.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $593.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.20. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

