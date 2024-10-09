UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 361.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

