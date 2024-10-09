United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head to Head Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Till Capital and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and United Fire Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.10 billion 0.45 -$29.70 million ($0.69) -27.91

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group.

Dividends

Till Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.4%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Fire Group pays out -92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group 3.17% 5.23% 1.16%

Summary

United Fire Group beats Till Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.