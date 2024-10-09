Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $105.56. 2,117,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,424,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

