VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
