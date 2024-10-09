W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $61.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

WPC opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.08%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 48.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

