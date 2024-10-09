Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $342.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

ETN stock opened at $335.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.92. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

