Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

YMAB stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $630.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

