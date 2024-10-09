Zacks Research Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.08) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

