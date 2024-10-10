abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO remained flat at $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,358. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

