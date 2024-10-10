Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 104,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $798,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,143,710.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.