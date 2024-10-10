Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 104,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
