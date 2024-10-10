Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 68,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

