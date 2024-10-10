Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Down 3.5 %

ACCD opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Accolade has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

