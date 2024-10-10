Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

SLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acelyrin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the first quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

