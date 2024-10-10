Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ADVOF remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Adtran Networks has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

