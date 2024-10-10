Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ADVOF remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Adtran Networks has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.
About Adtran Networks
