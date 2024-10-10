Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.77. 19,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

