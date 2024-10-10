Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Laidlaw increased their price target on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

