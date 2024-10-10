Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $365.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APD. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.30. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $318.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

