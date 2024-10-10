Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

