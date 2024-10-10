Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0427 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF ( NASDAQ:IVAL Free Report ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.25% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

