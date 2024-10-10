Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.59. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 34,847 shares changing hands.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

