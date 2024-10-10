Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.