Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Trading Down 28.7 %

AMBO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 386,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,623. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

