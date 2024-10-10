Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Trading Down 28.7 %
AMBO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 386,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,623. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
About Ambow Education
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambow Education
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.