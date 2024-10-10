AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $119.34 and a 52-week high of $209.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

