American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.19. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $8,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

