American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $223.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

AXP opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $276.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after buying an additional 224,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

