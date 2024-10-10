Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $72.73

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. General Mills has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 199,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 535,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,553,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

