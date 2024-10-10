Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT at $9.63

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $7.09 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProFrac will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

