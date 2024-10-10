ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

ANPCY remained flat at C$1.17 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. ANGLE has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

