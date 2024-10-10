Anglo American (LON:AAL) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,274 ($29.76) and last traded at GBX 2,281.50 ($29.86). 3,088,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,783,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,445 ($32.00).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.95) to GBX 2,700 ($35.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.79) to GBX 2,590 ($33.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,314.93. The company has a market cap of £27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,261.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently -6,372.55%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.89) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($33,466.82). Insiders have bought 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244 over the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

