AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Stock

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 168,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,539. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $161.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

