ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.02 and last traded at $147.23. 1,223,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ARM by 551.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $20,039,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at $28,523,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

