Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,300 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the September 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.6 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of ASBRF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

