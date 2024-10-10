Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,300 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the September 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.6 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Shares of ASBRF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.10.
About Asahi Group
